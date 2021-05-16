Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Gap Up to $120.93

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.93, but opened at $126.50. Park National shares last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Park National alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.