Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

