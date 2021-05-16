PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $337.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $337.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal stock opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

