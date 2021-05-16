Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.70

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 90805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.