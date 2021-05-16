PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $28.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

