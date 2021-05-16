Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.41

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $40.58 million and approximately $152,390.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.53 or 1.00073023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00240875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004625 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

