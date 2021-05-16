Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 100 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
