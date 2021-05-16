Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.