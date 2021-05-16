Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $59.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,123.07 or 0.99947646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $696.87 or 0.01478061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.19 or 0.00725789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00391248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00238098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,815,475 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

