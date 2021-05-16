Pickle Finance Price Tops $20.26 on Major Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $20.26 or 0.00044095 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $28.26 million and $15.04 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.01079479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00063114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00114164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,403,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,153 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.