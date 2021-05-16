Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $992,000.

NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Agile Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

