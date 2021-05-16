Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.