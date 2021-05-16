PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.45 or 0.01127771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00115102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061136 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 78,681,028 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

