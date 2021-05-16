Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce sales of $66.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $268.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $301.70 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 640,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,325. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

