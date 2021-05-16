Pinkcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,323.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $54,323.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00717956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00018217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $883.41 or 0.01887293 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,769,524 coins and its circulating supply is 427,509,088 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

