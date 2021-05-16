Piper Sandler Comments on Achilles Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $13.03 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,333,000.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

