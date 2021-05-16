Piper Sandler Comments on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,977,821 shares of company stock worth $434,993,006. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

