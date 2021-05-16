Piper Sandler Cuts Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Price Target to $7.00

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

