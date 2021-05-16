PIVX Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $102.11 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.