PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.10

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $57.04 million and approximately $37.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,237.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.24 or 0.02550388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.18 or 0.00665841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068239 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

