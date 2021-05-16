Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.76 million.Plantronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.350-0.550 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE PLT opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

