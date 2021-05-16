pNetwork 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.51 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $54.88 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 76,284,590 coins and its circulating supply is 30,874,641 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.