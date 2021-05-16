PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Head-To-Head Contrast

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PolarityTE and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

PolarityTE presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.16%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.77%. Given PolarityTE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -674.12% -169.92% -105.62% Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $5.65 million 20.91 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.26 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -22.76

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats PolarityTE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and OsteoTE. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

