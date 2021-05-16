Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $27.37 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00088121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01100264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00063533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00113809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00063447 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

