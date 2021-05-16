Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HGKGY stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

