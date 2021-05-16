Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of HGKGY stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.
About Power Assets
