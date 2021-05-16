Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.05 million-$182.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.67 million.
POWI traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,694. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.
In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $255,157.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,634.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,130 shares of company stock worth $3,609,731 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.
Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.