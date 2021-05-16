Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.05 million-$182.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.67 million.

POWI traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,694. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $255,157.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,634.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,130 shares of company stock worth $3,609,731 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

