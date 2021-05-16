PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives $146.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PRAH traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $172.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $89.71 and a 12-month high of $173.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

