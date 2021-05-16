ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35.

