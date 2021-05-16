ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.05 ($21.24).

Shares of PSM opened at €17.56 ($20.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a fifty-two week high of €18.84 ($22.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.25.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

