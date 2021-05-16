ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

