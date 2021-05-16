Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce sales of $121.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.40 million and the highest is $122.50 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $106.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $488.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $89.85 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

