Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

