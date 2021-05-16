Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.83 and a one year high of $108.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -299.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

