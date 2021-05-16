PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.32, but opened at $38.03. PubMatic shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 6,106 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

