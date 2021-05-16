Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRPL opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRPL. B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

