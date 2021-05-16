PWR Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $391,419.08 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $391,419.08 and $62.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.55 or 1.00071294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.27 or 0.01490470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.12 or 0.00726418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00393655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00239934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005953 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

