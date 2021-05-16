Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inari Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $29,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

