Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Issued By William Blair

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

