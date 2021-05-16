Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for UMH Properties, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UMH. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UMH stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 423 shares of company stock worth $7,000. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

