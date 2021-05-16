Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Cut by Analyst

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NYSE:EB opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.