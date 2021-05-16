Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $151,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

