Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issued By Wedbush

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playtika in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLTK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $25.20 on Friday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

