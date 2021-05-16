QASH Achieves Market Cap of $33.54 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. QASH has a market cap of $33.54 million and $425,529.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00087822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.30 or 0.01131261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00116255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.