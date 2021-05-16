QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 169.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 63,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $3,515,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 503,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,321. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

