Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $200.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.70.

QRVO opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

