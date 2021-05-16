QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

