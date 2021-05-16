Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.28.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 1,614,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

