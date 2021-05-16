Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.78.

QLYS stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

