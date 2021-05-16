Quant Price Tops $51.16 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $51.16 or 0.00104442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $617.59 million and $6.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003052 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00808485 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars.

