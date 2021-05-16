Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.120-4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.05 billion-$12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $97.42. 575,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,368. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

